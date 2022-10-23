 

Last-place Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1

  • Berlin's Rani Khedira, left, and Bochum's Philipp Hofmann, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and 1. FC Union Berlin in Bochum, Germany, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

    Berlin's Rani Khedira, left, and Bochum's Philipp Hofmann, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and 1. FC Union Berlin in Bochum, Germany, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP) Associated Press

 
BY CIARÃN FAHEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/23/2022 10:40 AM

Struggling Bochum has defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 to leave the bottom of the table and end the visitors' five-game winning run across all competitions

