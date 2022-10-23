Last-place Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1
Updated 10/23/2022 10:40 AM
Struggling Bochum has defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 to leave the bottom of the table and end the visitors' five-game winning run across all competitions
