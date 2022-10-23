Cortes hurt, leaves after tying 3-run HR in ALCS Game 4

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes delivers against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) reacts after pop up by Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Yankees All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes left Game 4 of the AL Championship Series with a left groin injury after allowing a tying three-run homer to Houston's Jeremy Pena in the third inning on Sunday night.

Cortes did not pitch between Aug. 21 and Sept. 8 because of a strained left groin, then returned to make five regular-season starts and two against Cleveland in the Division Series.

He struggled with his control in his first outing since beating the Guardians in Game 5, going to three-ball counts on seven of 11 batters. His fastball and slider velocity were both down about 1.5 mph from their season average.

With the Yankees leading 3-0, MartÃ­n Maldonado walked leading off the third and Yankees manager Aaron Boone and head athletic trainer Tim Lentych went to the mound with a 2-1 count on Jose Altuve.

Cortes stayed in the game and walked Altuve, the first time the 27-year-old right-hander walked consecutive batters this year.

Cortes fell behind 3-1 and left a slider up that Pena drove into the left-field seats. Boone and Lentych returned to the mound, and Cortes walked to the dugout with a glum expression as Wandy Peralta replaced him.

Cortes threw just 28 of 55 pitches for strikes. allowing two hits and three walks in two innings.

Houston took a 4-3 lead later in the third off Peralta when Yordan Alvarez doubled, took third on Kyle Tucker's single and scored on Yuli Gurriel's single.

