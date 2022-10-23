Sudan official: Deaths from southern tribal clashes at 220
Posted10/23/2022 7:00 AM
A senior health official says two days of tribal fighting in Sudan's south has killed at least 220 people, marking one the deadliest bouts of tribal violence in recent years
