In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
Updated 10/23/2022 9:04 AM
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says
