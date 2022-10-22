Morant leads Memphis against Dallas after 49-point performance

Memphis Grizzlies (2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Dallas Mavericks after Ja Morant scored 49 points in the Grizzlies' 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets.

Dallas went 9-9 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action last season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.0% from behind the arc last season.

Memphis finished 11-5 in Southwest Division games and 26-15 on the road last season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 20.9 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (right knee).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.