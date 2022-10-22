Everton ends 3-game skid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Everton's Seamus Coleman, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Associated Press

Everton's Alex Iwobi, left, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Associated Press

Everton's Anthony Gordon, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Associated Press

Everton's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Associated Press

Everton's Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Associated Press

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP) Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England -- Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in five months to help Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday.

The striker scored in the 11th minute at Goodison Park before second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and substitute Dwight McNeil for Everton.

Calvert-Lewin, sidelined early this season with a knee injury, had last scored in May - against Palace in a win that kept Everton in the Premier League. The 25-year-old forward still hopes to make England's team for the World Cup.

In the buildup to his goal, Calvert-Lewin dispossessed Luka Milivojevic. Amadou Onana then passed to Alex Iwobi, who spotted Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the penalty area. He got past Marc Guehi and beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a low shot.

The margin of victory equals Frank Lampard's biggest win in nine months as manager.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup