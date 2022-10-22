 

Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb covers his face as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb covers his face as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/22/2022 1:02 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins.

Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.

 

The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain and Hanson hurt his biceps Sunday when the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets.

In other injury news, the Packers announced Saturday that left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (illness) are questionable for the Commanders game.

The Packers have elevated linebacker La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 