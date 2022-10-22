Falcons place WR Jared Bernhardt on IR with groin injury

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (83) huddles with teammates before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on injured reserve with a groin injury on Saturday.

Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Bernhardt, who played college lacrosse at Maryland followed by one season of football as a quarterback at Ferris State, made the Falcons' roster as a preseason surprise. He has played in two games but has not made a catch.

The Falcons elevated cornerback Cornell Armstrong from the practice squad to the active roster against the Bengals.

The Falcons on Friday also ruled out cornerback Dee Alford with a hamstring injury.

