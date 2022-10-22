Falcons place WR Jared Bernhardt on IR with groin injury
Updated 10/22/2022 3:48 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on injured reserve with a groin injury on Saturday.
Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Bernhardt, who played college lacrosse at Maryland followed by one season of football as a quarterback at Ferris State, made the Falcons' roster as a preseason surprise. He has played in two games but has not made a catch.
The Falcons elevated cornerback Cornell Armstrong from the practice squad to the active roster against the Bengals.
The Falcons on Friday also ruled out cornerback Dee Alford with a hamstring injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.