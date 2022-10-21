Maple Leafs take on the Jets following Robertson's 2-goal showing

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Winnipeg Jets after Nicholas Robertson's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win.

Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 20.6% (51 total power-play goals).

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record on the road last season. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.8 goals on 34.6 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.