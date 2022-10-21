Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 10/21/2022 2:33 PM
Wheat for Dec. gained 1.50 cents at $8.5075 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .25 cent at $6.8425 a bushel, Dec. oats rose .75 cent at $3.7625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 4 cents at $13.9550 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.5047 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .30 cent at $1.7527 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose 2.10 cents at $.8912 a pound.
