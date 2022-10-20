 

Florida plays Tampa Bay following Verhaeghe's 2-goal showing

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/20/2022 7:00 AM

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall while going 19-9-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Panthers scored 337 total goals last season (64 power-play goals and 12 shorthanded goals).

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall while going 23-11-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Lightning allowed 2.8 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Justin Sourdif: out (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body), Brandon Montour: day to day (undisclosed), Zac Dalpe: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

