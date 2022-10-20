Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. gained 8 cents at $8.4925 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.75 cents at $6.84 a bushel, Dec. oats was up .75 cent at $3.7550 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 19 cents at $13.9150 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .42 cent at $1.4977 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $1.7557 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .35 cent at $.8702 a pound.