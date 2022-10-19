Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and went 15-9-2 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Islanders scored 230 goals while giving up 231 for a -1 goal differential last season.

New Jersey went 9-14-3 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 27-46-9 record overall last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).

Devils: Nico Hischier: out (hamstring), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.