Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)
Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.
New York had a 37-35-10 record overall and went 15-9-2 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Islanders scored 230 goals while giving up 231 for a -1 goal differential last season.
New Jersey went 9-14-3 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 27-46-9 record overall last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.
INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (upper body).
Devils: Nico Hischier: out (hamstring), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.