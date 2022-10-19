 

Back to work: Panthers' Darnold designated to return from IR

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, after being designated to return from injured reserve. It's unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5).

By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/19/2022 12:24 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

It's unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5). The team has 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

 

Darnold has missed all six games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason.

Darnold was 4-7 as the team's starting quarterback last year, where he completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,527 yards and had nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Carolina has the NFL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday he wasn't sure if Darnold would be ready to play this week.

Baker Mayfield, who started the first five games, is still dealing with an ankle injury and remains out of practice. P.J. Walker started this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but left early with a neck injury and was replaced by Jacob Eason.

