 

MATCHDAY: Leeds visits Leicester; Barcelona hosts Villarreal

Updated 10/19/2022 6:46 PM

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

 

Last-place Leicester hosts Leeds with both teams desperate for points. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is under mounting pressure after his team won only one of its first 10 league games. The Foxes will be without key midfielder James Maddison, who will serve a one-match ban. Leeds is trying to snap a six-game winless run. American manager Jesse Marsch says it's 'only a matter of time' before striker Patrick Bamford regains his form. In the other game, Aston Villa visits Fulham. Steven Gerrard's Villa is just one spot above the relegation zone.

SPAIN

Barcelona tries to rebound from the loss against Real Madrid in the first 'clÃ¡sico' of the season when it hosts Villarreal. Xavi HernÃ¡ndez's team won seven in a row and was unbeaten to start the league until the 3-1 loss at the Santiago BernabÃ©u Stadium on Sunday. Villarreal defeated Osasuna in the previous round to end a four-game winless streak in the league. Unai Emery's team is trying to stay near the European qualification places. Osasuna hosts Espanyol, while Girona visits AlmerÃ­a in a match between promoted clubs.

