Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

File - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla released details of its quarterly financial performance Wednesday in a challenging environment, with inflation up sharply and the U.S. trying to slow the economy through aggressive interest rate hikes that make car loans more expensive. Associated Press

A Tesla charger is seen Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Freeport, Maine. Tesla released details of its quarterly financial performance Wednesday in a challenging environment, with inflation up sharply and the U.S. trying to slow the economy through aggressive interest rate hikes that make car loans more expensive. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Tesla Inc.'s third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago on higher sales for the period.

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it made $3.29 billion from July through September.

Excluding special items, the company made $1.05 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1 per share, according to data provider FactSet. Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion, but fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion.