Velasco scores game-winning penalty in shootout for Dallas

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) and Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20) vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Associated Press

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) and FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Associated Press

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) grabs the ball in front of FC Dallas forward JesÃºs Ferreira (10) during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Associated Press

Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20) turns the ball against FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon, front left, during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Associated Press

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match against FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Associated Press

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair reacts after FC Dallas' Alan Velasco scored a goal in a shoot-out after overtime play in an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The teams tied 1-1 with Dallas winning 5-4 in penalties. Associated Press

FC Dallas forward JesÃºs Ferreira (10) and Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) collide during overtime play in an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Associated Press

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) scores a goal against Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) in a shoot-out after overtime play after an MLS soccer playoff match in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The teams tied 1-1 with Dallas winning 5-4 in penalties. Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas -- Alan Velasco scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout on Monday night and Dallas advanced past Minnesota 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the MLS playoffs.

Dallas moves on to play at second-seeded Austin on Sunday in the Western Conference semifinals.

Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes dove to his right to deny Wil Trapp on Minnesota's second penalty attempt.

The teams played two 15-minute overtime sessions after ending regulation tied at 1-all. Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring in the 53rd minute for Minnesota. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was first to a long ball over the defense and he found an open Reynoso at the top of the box for a strike from distance.

Facundo Quignon tied it in the 64th by heading in a corner kick. Minnesota appeared to score a few seconds later, but Reynoso was ruled to be in an offside position.

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports