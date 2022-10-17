Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.5 last season.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 15-21-5 on the road last season. The Sabres scored 229 total goals last season (2.8 per game on 29.9 shots per game).

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Kailer Yamamoto: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres: Riley Sheahan: day to day (muscular).

