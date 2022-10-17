Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -154, Guardians +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians square off in Game 5 of the ALDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner moves on to the ALCS.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games. The Yankees have a 61-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 46-35 record on the road and a 92-70 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 76 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-21 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 29 home runs, 69 walks and 126 RBI while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-44 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.