 

Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/17/2022 7:00 AM

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -154, Guardians +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians square off in Game 5 of the ALDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner moves on to the ALCS.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games. The Yankees have a 61-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 46-35 record on the road and a 92-70 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 76 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-21 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jose Ramirez has 29 home runs, 69 walks and 126 RBI while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-44 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 