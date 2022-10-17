New York City FC advances to MLS semifinals

New York City FC midfielder Santiago RodrÃ­guez, left,reacts after Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, center, made a save during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira, left, passes in front of Inter Miami midfielder Jean Mota during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York City FC forward HÃ©ber, top, shoots over Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (27) during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York City FC defender Thiago Martins (5) flips over Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe battling for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Inter Miami midfielder Indiana Vassilev battles for the ball between New York City FC defender Alexander Callens (6) and Chris Gloster during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. NYCFC won 3-0. Associated Press

New York City FC midfielder Santiago RodrÃ­guez reacts after he slipped and fell against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor looks away as New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. NYCFC won 3-0. Associated Press

New York City FC midfielder Gabriel Pereira, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. NYCFC won 3-0. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber had second-half goals and New York City FC beat Miami 3-0 on Monday night at Citi Field.

NYCFC, the reigning MLS champions, advances to play at Montreal on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pereira opened the scoring in the 63rd minute and Moralez made it 2-0 six minutes later. Pereira was left wide open on a breakaway and Santiago RodrÃ­guez found him for a calm finish off the crossbar. Rodriguez also had a back-heel assist on the goal by Moralez.

Heber took advantage of a poor back pass in second-half stoppage time and scored into an empty net.

The game originally had been set for Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, home of NYC's MLS rival. But Citi Field became available when the Mets lost their wild card series to San Diego.

