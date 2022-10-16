American Josh Sargent scores 8th goal of season for Norwich

American forward Josh Sargent scored his eighth goal of the season for Norwich in its 2-1 loss at Watford in England's second-tier League Championship.

With Norwich trailing by two goals Saturday night, Sargent was given a pass from Kieran Dowell just outside the penalty area, took a touch to open space from defender Dan Gosling and beat goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to the near post with a right-foot shot from 16 yards.

Sargent, a 22-year-old from O'Fallon, Missouri, has scored in consecutive matches.

He is competing with JesÃºs Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok and Haji Wright for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster that will be announced Nov. 9.

