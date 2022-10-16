POLL ALERT: Tennessee moves up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State in AP Top 25, Alabama slips to No. 6
Updated 10/16/2022 12:40 PM
NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: Tennessee moves up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State in AP Top 25, Alabama slips to No. 6.
