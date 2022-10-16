Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension

Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Orlando Magic's Bol Bol, left, during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday.

Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.

Clarke is the Grizzlies' career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks.

The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.

___

