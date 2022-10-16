Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday.
Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.
Clarke is the Grizzlies' career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks.
The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.
