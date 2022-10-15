Gophers' Morgan leaves game at Illinois after shot to head
Updated 10/15/2022 1:47 PM
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head.
Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called.
Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head.
Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
Article Comments
