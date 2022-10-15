 

Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

  • Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

    Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic looks dejected after Juventus scored to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

    Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic looks dejected after Juventus scored to 1-0 during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic Savic in action during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

    Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic Savic in action during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic Savic saves the the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

    Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic Savic saves the the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

  • Monza's coach Raffaele Palladino shouts indications to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Monza at Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

    Monza's coach Raffaele Palladino shouts indications to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Monza at Castellani Stadium in Empoli, Italy, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

 
By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/15/2022 2:12 PM

MILAN -- Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday.

DuÅ¡an VlahoviÄ scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling.

 

Juventus had been in a punitive retreat following an embarrassing defeat at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday, three days after a loss to AC Milan. Juventus moved up to seventh, five points behind Atalanta which could go top with a win at home to Sassuolo later.

There were few clear goal-scoring opportunities in the derby. Juventus had a triple chance shortly before halftime but Torino goalkeeper Vanja MilinkoviÄ-SaviÄ parried VlahoviÄ, then Manuel Locatelli on the rebound, and Adrien Rabiot from distance.

Juventus broke the deadlock in the 74th when a corner was floated in from the right and flicked on by Danilo for VlahoviÄ to turn in at the back post.

RUN ENDED

Monza endured its first defeat under coach Raffael Palladino, 1-0 at Empoli.

Palladino won his first three games in charge, starting against Juventus before the international break for Monza's first ever Serie A win.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But Nicolas Haas netted in the 11th minute to end that streak for Silvio Berlusconi's side.

Empoli also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half.

Monza midfielder NicolÃ² Rovella was sent off in stoppage time for his part in a scuffle.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 