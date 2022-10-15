 

McCray throws for 405 yards, Sacred Heart tops Stonehill

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/15/2022 4:07 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Marquez McCray threw for 405 yards and a touchdown and was one of four Sacred Heart players to run for a touchdown as the Pioneers raced past Stonehill 40-27 on Saturday.

The Pioneers (4-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 20-7 at the half before McCray scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 83-yard drive and then he connected with LJ Hackett for a 75-yard shocker.

 

The long pass came one play after the Skyhawks (3-1, 1-1) scored. Ashur Carraha was 18 of 28 for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Stonehill.

McCray was 21 of 30 and Malik Grant led the rushing offense with 104 yards as the defending conference champions won their 13th straight home game.

Sacred Heart finished with 594 yards and Stonehill had 402.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 