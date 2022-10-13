 

Pacific Division opponents meet when Los Angeles hosts Seattle

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2022 7:00 AM

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -190, Kraken +157; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup within the Pacific Division Thursday.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and went 15-14-4 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kings scored 235 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.9 per game on 34.9 shots per game.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken had a 14.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 32 goals on 220 chances.

Kraken: 0-0-1, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.7 assists, 0.4 penalties and 1.1 penalty minutes while giving up 0.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 