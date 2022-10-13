Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -158, Mariners +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0.

Houston has a 55-26 record in home games and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have gone 66-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

The teams meet Thursday for the 21st time this season. The Astros lead the season series 13-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 78 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .306 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-33 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez ranks second on the Mariners with a .282 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 40 walks and 74 RBI. Ty France is 11-for-36 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.