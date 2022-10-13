 

Wizards' Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, center, blocks Washington Wizards' Vernon Carey Jr. (13) during their preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

    Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, center, blocks Washington Wizards' Vernon Carey Jr. (13) during their preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/13/2022 1:53 PM

WASHINGTON -- Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA's concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn't have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey's way home from the team's open practice Tuesday night.

 

The 6-foot-9 Carey played in seven games last season for the Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

Washington opens the regular season Wednesday night at Indiana.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 