Wizards' Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
Updated 10/13/2022 1:53 PM
WASHINGTON -- Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA's concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident.
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn't have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey's way home from the team's open practice Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-9 Carey played in seven games last season for the Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Washington opens the regular season Wednesday night at Indiana.
