Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye celebrates a field goal with tight end Cole Turner in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis celebrates a touchdown catch with tight end Cole Kmet in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is tackled for a loss by Chicago Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller dives to tackle Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye kicks a field goal from the hold of Tress Way in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields gets off the field after throwing a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz dives for a two-yard gain under Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson is chased by Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night.

This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general. But there was also no shortage of drama down the stretch.

The Commanders (2-4) did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss.

Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms.

Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later, making it 12-7 with 7:21 remaining.

Carson Wentz overthrew Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field goal wide left with 1:48 remaining.

Chicago's Justin Fields then broke off a 39-yard run to the 5. But after blowing two big scoring chances in the first half, the Bears let another slip away.

Dante Pettis was unable to hang onto a third-down pass in the end zone with Darrick Forrest all over him. A leaping Darnell Mooney got knocked out of bounds by Benjamin St-Juste inches shy of the goal line as he hauled in a pass.

___

