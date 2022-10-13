 

Domino's, Duck Creek rise; Relmada, A.O. Smith fall

 
Updated 10/13/2022 3:15 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Domino's Pizza, up $31.50 to $333.26.

 

The pizza chain reported surprisingly strong third-quarter sales by one closely-watched measure.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.16 to $11.95.

The maker of software for the insurance industry beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.71 to $33.65.

The drugstore chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging earnings forecasts.

QuidelOrtho Corp., up $7.11 to $74.60.

The medical diagnostics company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter revenue update.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc., down $25.21 to $6.48.

The biotechnology company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential depression treatment.

A. O. Smith Corp., down 27 cents to $48.86.

The maker of water heaters and boilers cut its profit forecast for the year.

Albertsons Companies Inc., up $2.96 to $28.63.

Kroger is reportedly considering a deal with the Idaho-based owner of the Safeway and Vons grocery chains.

Newmont Corp., down 29 cents to $41.62.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

