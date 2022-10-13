Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 10/13/2022 4:51 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.84 to $89.11 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.12 to $94.57 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.70 a gallon. November heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.09 a gallon. November natural gas rose 30 cents to $6.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell 50 cents to $1,677 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $18.92 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.44 a pound.
The dollar rose to 147.17 Japanese yen from 146.88 yen. The euro rose to 97.85 cents from 96.96 cents.
