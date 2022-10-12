MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits BodÃ¸/Glimt in Norway.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

West Ham is eyeing another deep run in continental competition after reaching the Europa League semifinals last season, and can secure qualification from its group with two games to spare if it beats second-place Anderlecht. West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet remains out with a calf strain and forward Michail Antonio has missed training with a cold. Elsewhere, Villarreal has won all three of its games so far and can extend that perfect start away at Austria Vienna, the last-place team in their group. Fiorentina's uneven start has left the Italian team three points behind group leader Istanbul BaÅ•akÅ•ehir. Next up for Fiorentina is a game at home to Scottish side Hearts. In Group D, Cologne faces a potentially tricky away visit to Partizan Belgrade, while Nice plays Czech club SlovÃ¡cko.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports