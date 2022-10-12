 

Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) warms-up before an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

    New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) warms-up before an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/12/2022 11:14 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants' 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.

 

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants (4-1). He has punted 21 times for a 51-yard average with a 41.6-yard net.

Being a punter, Gillan could easily practice only one day this week and be ready for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).

___

