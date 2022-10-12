Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso looks out from the bench prior the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Porto in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Porto's Mehdi Taremi celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Porto in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Porto's Mehdi Taremi scores his side's third goal from penalty spot during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Porto in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Porto's Mehdi Taremi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Porto in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso gives instructions to his players during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Porto in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany -- Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned.

Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.

A Champions League winner as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid, Alonso took over as Leverkusen coach last week.

Costa found Galeno with a long kick into the Leverkusen half in the sixth minute, and the forward cut inside from the left flank and scored as two Leverkusen defenders collided while trying to stop him.

Galeno won two second-half penalties to help Porto extend its lead, first for a collision with Adli and then for a clumsy challenge by Odilon Kossounou. Both times, Iran forward Taremi stepped up to beat Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky from the penalty spot.

In the other game in Group B, Club Brugge drew 0-0 at AtlÃ©tico Madrid on Wednesday to secure qualification for the last 16.

