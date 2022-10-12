 

Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to a 3-year deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17), Pierre-Luc Dubois (80), Cole Perfetti (91) and Brad Lambert (47) celebrate Perfetti's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17), Pierre-Luc Dubois (80), Cole Perfetti (91) and Brad Lambert (47) celebrate Perfetti's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey preseason game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

 
Updated 10/12/2022 9:52 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward's deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July.

 

Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.

