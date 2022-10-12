Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.08 to $87.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.84 to $92.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil was unchanged at $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas fell 16 cents to $6.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.50 to $1,677.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 55 cents to $18.94 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.88 Japanese yen from 145.85 yen. The euro fell to 96.96 cents from 97.06 cents.