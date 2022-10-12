Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 10/12/2022 2:22 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.08 to $87.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.84 to $92.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil was unchanged at $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas fell 16 cents to $6.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.50 to $1,677.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 55 cents to $18.94 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.43 a pound.
The dollar rose to 146.88 Japanese yen from 145.85 yen. The euro fell to 96.96 cents from 97.06 cents.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.