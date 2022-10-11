 

Celtic fined for anti-monarchy fan sign in Champions League

  • Celtic funs hold a flare during a Champions League group F soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic at Wojska Polskiego stadium, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022.

    Celtic funs hold a flare during a Champions League group F soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic at Wojska Polskiego stadium, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. Associated Press

 
Posted10/11/2022 7:00 AM

NYON, Switzerland -- Scottish champion Celtic was fined 15,000 euros ($14,600) because fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner at a Champions League game days after the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said Tuesday.

A slogan with an expletive about the British crown was shown in Warsaw during Celtic's 1-1 draw with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk on Sept. 14.

 

Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy.

UEFA ruled this was a 'message not fit for a sports event (i.e. provocative banner).'

In another case from the recent European games, Red Star Belgrade was fined 20,000 euros ($19,400) for provocative, illicit chants by fans at a Europa League game against Monaco. Also, Malmo was fined 17,500 euros ($17,000) and Viktoria PlzeÅ was fined 10,000 euros ($9,700) for making 'provocative messages of an offensive nature.'

