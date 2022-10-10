 

AtlÃ©tico reaches deal with Barcelona to keep Griezmann

  • Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

    Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Associated Press

  • Brugge's Abakar Sylla, right, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

    Brugge's Abakar Sylla, right, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Associated Press

  • Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann walks off the pitch after Brugge's won the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

    Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann walks off the pitch after Brugge's won the Champions League Group B soccer match between Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/10/2022 9:03 AM

MADRID -- AtlÃ©tico Madrid reached a deal with Barcelona on Monday to sign forward Antoine Griezmann on a permanent transfer, freeing the French international to play more minutes with the Madrid club.

AtlÃ©tico said Griezmann signed a contract with the club until June 2026. He was in the final season of his two-year loan from Barcelona. The Catalan club said it will receive 20 million euros ($19.4 million) for the transfer, plus variables that could reach another four million euros ($3.8 million).

 

The teams had been in a contractual dispute that was limiting he 31-year-old forward's opportunities for AtlÃ©tico, which would have had to pay Barcelona 40 million euros ($38.8 million) if his playing time surpassed a certain number of minutes.

AtlÃ©tico coach Diego Simeone has been using the forward as a substitute after the 60-minute mark in most matches this season.

Griezmann scored three goals and had two assists so far.

A World Cup champion with France four years ago, Griezmann was a star at AtlÃ©tico from 2014-19 before moving to the Catalan club for what were two mostly disappointing seasons.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 