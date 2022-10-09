 

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By ROB MAADDI
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/9/2022 2:00 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's game against Atlanta on Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

 

The boy will be released with a notice to appear at a juvenile hearing, according to the police officer.

The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette's 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

Last Monday night, a protester waving a device emitting pink smoke ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The protester filed a police report after being subdued by Wagner.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 