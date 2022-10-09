Arriola's goal sends Dallas past Sporting KC 2-1

FC Dallas supporters celebrate a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas forward JesÃºs Ferreira, right, celebrates with midfielder Sebastian Lletget after Lletget scored on a Ferreira assist during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) tumbles challenging for a header against FC Dallas midfielder Ema Twumasi (22) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) wins a header over FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City defender Ben Sweat (2) flies over FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) as he challenges for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Sporting Kansas City defender Ben Sweat (2) flies over FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) as he challenges for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

FRISCO, Texas -- Paul Arriola scored in the 65th minute to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Dallas (15-9-11) had already qualified for the playoffs before going out and earning its 53rd point - 20 more than last season. Dallas snapped a two-game home skid against Sporting KC (11-17-7).

Sebastian Lletget scored in the 33rd minute to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at halftime. JesÃºs Ferreira and Arriola notched assists on Lletget's first goal of the season.

Graham Zusi's second goal of the season came in the 51st minute and pulled Sporting KC even.

Dallas regained the lead for good on Arriola's 10th goal of the campaign.

Maarten Paes made six saves for Dallas. Kendall McIntosh stopped six shots for Sporting KC.

