 

Arriola's goal sends Dallas past Sporting KC 2-1

  • Sporting Kansas City defender Ben Sweat (2) flies over FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) as he challenges for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    Sporting Kansas City defender Ben Sweat (2) flies over FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) as he challenges for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • Sporting Kansas City defender Ben Sweat (2) flies over FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) as he challenges for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    Sporting Kansas City defender Ben Sweat (2) flies over FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) as he challenges for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) wins a header over FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) wins a header over FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) tumbles challenging for a header against FC Dallas midfielder Ema Twumasi (22) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) tumbles challenging for a header against FC Dallas midfielder Ema Twumasi (22) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • FC Dallas forward JesÃºs Ferreira, right, celebrates with midfielder Sebastian Lletget after Lletget scored on a Ferreira assist during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    FC Dallas forward JesÃºs Ferreira, right, celebrates with midfielder Sebastian Lletget after Lletget scored on a Ferreira assist during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (12) celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

  • FC Dallas supporters celebrate a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

    FC Dallas supporters celebrate a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/9/2022 7:02 PM

FRISCO, Texas -- Paul Arriola scored in the 65th minute to send FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Dallas (15-9-11) had already qualified for the playoffs before going out and earning its 53rd point - 20 more than last season. Dallas snapped a two-game home skid against Sporting KC (11-17-7).

 

Sebastian Lletget scored in the 33rd minute to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at halftime. JesÃºs Ferreira and Arriola notched assists on Lletget's first goal of the season.

Graham Zusi's second goal of the season came in the 51st minute and pulled Sporting KC even.

Dallas regained the lead for good on Arriola's 10th goal of the campaign.

Maarten Paes made six saves for Dallas. Kendall McIntosh stopped six shots for Sporting KC.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 