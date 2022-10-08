 

Michigan assistant coach carted off field on backboard

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/8/2022 12:00 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Indiana

It was unclear what happened to Hart, who wound up on the ground after Indiana made the extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 to go in the quarter. Michigan's players cleared the bench and many dropped to one knee as trainers worked on Hart.

 

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen walked across the field to see Hart, who previously served on Indiana's coaching staff.

Hart rushed for more than 5,000 yards at Michigan and is still the career rushing leader for the fourth-ranked Wolverines.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 