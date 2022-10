Report: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) fumbles on a hit against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Wilson recovered the ball. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks out to greet teammates after a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) huddles up his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder.

The Broncos didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press for confirmation of NFL Network's report Saturday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained latissimus dorsi, an injury that's more common in baseball players and isn't typically treated with an injection.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys' training camp last year. He didn't throw for a month to let his injury heal.

The Broncos don't play again until Monday night, Oct. 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) following their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Wilson popped up on the injury report Tuesday and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback's throwing shoulder had been 'dinged up' in Denver's 32-23 loss at Las Vegas last weekend.

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes Thursday night, when he was evaluated for a concussion after attempting a tackle on one of his two interceptions. He stayed in the game after being cleared by medical staff.

After the game, which ended with his incompletion into the end zone to a well-covered Courtland Sutton, Wilson huddled with Hackett at his locker for an extended time. He was still in full uniform, including pads, when he met with the media an hour after the game.

Wilson briefly mentioned 'battling' shoulder discomfort in his postgame comments but didn't blame the injury for his poor performance in which he threw two key interceptions and didn't see a wide-open KJ Hamler on the final play in overtime.

'I was battling, obviously, just the shoulder and all that, and just trying to play quickly,' Wilson said. 'We should have won that game. Should have won it. Like I said, it's on me.'

On Saturday, Wilson quoted Winston Churchill in a tweet: ''If you're going through hell, keep going.'

Wilson and Hackett, a first-time head coach, are off to a rocky start in Denver, where fans have booed the offense - which is averaging just 14.6 points per game - in all three home games. Thousands of fans streamed to the exits Thursday night before the overtime coin toss.

Wilson has completed 59.4% of his throws with four touchdown passes and three interceptions through five games. He's been sacked 16 times and is 2 for 18 on throws into the end zone after Stephon Gilmore's end zone interception led to the Colts' tying field goal with 5 seconds left in regulation and his pass breakup in the end zone sealed Indy's stunning win in overtime.

The Broncos acquired the nine-time Pro Bowler from Seattle in March in a blockbuster trade that cost them three players and five draft picks, including two first-rounders. The new ownership group gave Wilson a $245 million contract extension before Wilson had taken his first snap for Denver.

The Broncos were widely seen as a playoff contender after the arrivals of Hackett and Wilson, the sixth different starting QB in six seasons. But a rash of injuries complicate matters as they try to jumpstart Denver's stagnant offense.

In the last week, left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and leading rusher Javonte Williams (knee) were lost for the season. The Broncos lost their leading receiver from 2021 when Tim Patrick tore an ACL in August.

