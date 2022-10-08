Ravens sign Worley from practice squad, elevate Copeland
Updated 10/8/2022 7:19 PM
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to Sunday night's home game against Cincinnati.
The Ravens announced the move Saturday. They also elevated linebacker Brandon Copeland.
Worley has played in one game so far this season for the Ravens, a Week 2 loss to Miami. Copeland played in each of the past two games after he was signed to the practice squad Sept. 21.
