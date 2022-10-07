Canucks get Stillman from Blackhawks for Dickinson, pick

Vancouver Canucks' Jason Dickinson (18) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) during first-period preseason NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Riley Stillman looks to clear the puck out of the Blackhawks zone during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for center Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Stillman had two goals and 10 assists in 52 games last season, his second with Chicago after parts of three season in Florida. The 24-year-old defender has three goals and 15 assists in 108 NHL games.

The 27-year-old Dickinson had five goals and six assists in 62 games for the Canucks last season. A first-round pick in 2013, he has 30 goals and 44 assists in 283 games in seven NHL seasons, the first six with the Stars.