Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) tries to score against Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner, front left, during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) scores against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett, left, and Brooklyn Nets forward David Duke Jr., right, fight for the ball during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Aaron Holiday of Atlanta Hawks in action by Bobby Portis of Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason NBA basketball game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee Bucks guards Aaron Holiday of Atlanta Hawks during a preseason NBA basketball game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks in action by Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason NBA basketball game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks in action by Brook Lopez of Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason NBA basketball game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards, front right, defends against Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo, left, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks crouches during a preseason NBA basketball game against Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks rebound during a preseason NBA basketball against Atlanta Hawks game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, center, warms up before a preseason NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks shoots between Serge Ibaka , left, and Jevon Carter of Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason NBA basketball game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons had four points and 10 rebounds for the Nets.

Miami star Jimmy Butler played for the first time in the preseason, scoring two points in the first half and then sitting in the second half. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo didn't play for the Heat.

The Nets were minus Joe Harris, who was resting an ankle that left him out most of last season, and Kyrie Irving, who had the night off after the birth of his child. Seven Heat players scored in double figures.

Kyle Lowry had 15 points and Dru Smith, Duncan Robinson and Jamaree Bouyea each added 12 for Miami. Cain signed with the Heat in July after playing for Marquette and Oakland University.

Cam Thomas scored 13 points and Markieff Morris 10 for the Nets.

Through the first half, the teams tried various combinations, mixing the starters with some key bench players. Both sides seemed to stretch their stars for some extra minutes in the shortened NBA preseason.

Durant played 19 minutes in the first half and scored 18 points, making six of seven shots. Simmons and backcourt mate Royce O'Neale each played 18 minutes.

MAGIC 102, SPURS 99

Paolo Banchero, the overall No. 1 pick in the June draft, had nine points and five rebounds as Orlando beat San Antonio.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. He shot 8 of 13 as most of the Orlando starters played between 20 and 23 minutes. Franz Wagner had 12 points and Moritz Wagner scored 10.

Doug McDermott led the Spurs with 14 points, and Keita Bates-Diop added 12.. Devin Vassell and Tre Jones scored 11 points each.

THUNDER 131, ADELAIDE 36ERs 98

Tre Mann scored 26 points, including hitting 8 of 10 on 3s, as Oklahoma City beat a team from the Australian National Basketball League.

Lindy Waters III scored 23 points and Eugene Omoruyi added 19 points for the Thunder.

Craig Randall II, who had 35 points in the 36ers' 134-124 win over the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week, led Adelaide with 27 points. Robert Franks scored 20 points and Antonius Cleveland had 19 points.

Adelaide used torrid 3-point shooting, hitting 56% from beyond the arc, to defeat the Suns in the opening game of their preseason tour. But the accuracy was not the same against Oklahoma City as the 36ers went 11 of 36 from distance.

HAWKS 123, BUCKS 113

Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat Milwaukee in the NBA's first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points. Jevon Carter added 17.

Murray also had nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. He was acquired from San Antonio for three first-round picks in the Hawks' biggest offseason move.

Hawks star Trae Young had 22 points. Young and Murray combined to make 13 of 16 free throws, all in the first half.

The game featured the NBA's three Holiday brothers. Aaron Holiday had 16 points and Justin Holiday added nine for the Hawks. Jrue Holiday had 12 for the Bucks.

De'Andre Hunter had 17 points for Atlanta.

