Greece: Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID
Updated 10/3/2022 10:50 AM
THESSALONIKI, Greece -- A 41-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Monday for alleged disorderly behavior on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, police said.
The suspect had been traveling on a Tunisair flight from Istanbul to Tunis. Greek police detained him after the plane landed.
Police later said that he was traveling on false documents and that he had a prior drug-related conviction in Greece.
The man, who as charged with disrupting the safety of public transport, was due to appear in court Tuesday.
