Costa scores equalizer, Galaxy ties Real Salt Lake 1-1

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (6) is tripped up by Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (11) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) defends against LA Galaxy forward Raheem Edwards (44) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Delgado (8) and Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) run toward the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (26) and LA Galaxy defender SÃ©ga Coulibaly (4) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, right, makes a save during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Delgado (8) heads the ball over Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (26) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) reacts at the end of a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake in an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa (10) celebrates with midfielder Gaston Brugman (5) after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. -- Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Costa's tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 68th minute for the Galaxy (13-12-8).

Sergio Cordova was the only member of RSL (11-11-11) to score.

The Galaxy outshot RSL 16-11, with eight shots on goal to five for RSL.

Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy. Zac MacMath had seven saves for RSL.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Galaxy visit the Houston Dynamo and RSL hosts the Portland Timbers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.