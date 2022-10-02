Vikings safety Cine carted off field with leg injury
Updated 10/2/2022 9:41 AM
LONDON -- Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring's NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.
Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine's lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.
The Vikings immediately ruled him out.
___
