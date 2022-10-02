 

Vikings safety Cine carted off field with leg injury

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) grimaces as he receives treatment after an injury during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

  • Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) is taken from the field after an injury during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

Associated Press
Updated 10/2/2022 9:41 AM

LONDON -- Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring's NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.

 

Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine's lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.

The Vikings immediately ruled him out.

