 

J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/2/2022 11:50 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, 'I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it.'

 

The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness.

Watt is a five-time All-Pro and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

